You have to hand it to developer Sabec: their catalogue of games sure does cover all the hits. You'll probably know them best as the people who brought "Calculator" into our lives, but they've got quite the portfolio on Switch, from the newly-announced Popeye game to a game that's literally called "Robox", perhaps in an attempt to cash in on people who are hoping to find Roblox on the eShop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO