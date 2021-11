Ford builds some seriously striking cars. Vehicles such as the Ford Mustang and the Ford Bronco have distinctive looks that give each car a distinctive character, but what if you're after something with a bit of everything mixed together? This Ford Ranger took on that approach and now features the front-end of a Mustang, and we must say, we're not totally against it. Wat, a custom Ford specialist based in Thailand has thrown together a kit so anyone can have their very own Ranger Mustang. The current facelifted Ford Ranger (which is due to be replaced soon) was used for the conversion.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO