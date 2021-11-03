CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Everyone Except Neri Is Surprised When N.O.R.E Loses His Temper Over THIS

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

What’s the one thing you know is guaranteed to tick you off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaBcs_0clSXDVa00
Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

This season, four hip hop couples, including rap legend N.O.R.E., prepare to put their all into their relationships at “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” Dr. Ish Major & Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears, and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive? We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tomorrow night’s episode where N.O.R.E shows a side of himself none of the other campers have seen before — except Neri, she’s familiar with how N.O.R.E can get when he’s frustrated. Check out the clip to see what we mean.

Listen, ask anybody who loses their phone or experiences a dead battery — this is one of the worst feelings EVER!

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Hip-hop couples compete in a race. Communication drills sparks drama when one boot camper threatens to leave. N.O.R.E.’s temper flares when he loses control. Tresure breaks down, spiraling Mally into chaos.

This oen definitely sounds like a doozy. Have you been keeping up with “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”?

A new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, November 4 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
N.o.r.e.
Person
Lynn Toler
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Bao Reveals What She Couldn't 'Get Over' on Decision Day With Johnny in Exclusive Preview

Married at First Sight couple Johnny and Bao have a big choice to make about their future come Decision Day, and it hasn't exactly been the easiest path to get there. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Johnny and Bao get honest about what that milestone in their marriage would mean for them and what it would take for them to say yes to their relationship once again.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Britney Follows Ray On "Life After Lockup" ... Ends Up Embarrassing Herself

Britney honey, we were rooting for you — up until now. It’s Thursday, which means we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure TV show, “Life After Lockup.” Lucky for us all we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure! This week we pick up where we last left off with Britney and Ray. He’s been in desperate need of a little space from the relationship in the form of a night out without her, which she’s not eager to give him at all. She’s also clearly got trust issues — because when he told her he planned to hang out with his cousin, she made several wild assumptions like that his cousin might be a kingpin or that he might want to introduce him to another woman — all because she wasn’t invited along. Since Britney isn’t accustomed to hearing no — she decides she’ll just use Ray’s location sharing on his phone to follow him to his destination.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Married At First Sight Secrets: The Cast Give Us Behind-The-Scenes Gossip

Dating apps getting you down? Tired of trying to find The One? Fed up of reacting flame emojis to people’s Instagram stories? If you’re keen to find a soulmate, but you’re finding modern dating difficult, you could always apply for Married At First Sight. Applications for the next season of the ‘social experiment’ are open, and who knows, if you’re selected, you might just walk down the aisle to meet the love of your life (or someone you’re going to argue with a lot on a luxurious honeymoon), chosen for you by a panel of relationship experts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Boot Camp#Temper
TVShowsAce

‘MAFS’ Spoilers: Does Gil & Myrla Stay Together Or Call It Quits?

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is going strong and fans are starting to wonder what will happen with these couples. Did the experts pick their right matches or will some of the relationships end in disaster? There have already been spoilers leaked about one couple whose partner actually ended up with another MAFS cast member. Now, rumors are flying about another couple on this season of the show, Gil and Myrla. Do they stay together or will they decide to call it quits?
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Myrla Opens Up to Gil About Her Past in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is quickly approaching its end and the participants are getting closer by sharing parts of their pasts with their new spouses. In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest installment, one of the season’s most closed-off participants, Myrla, is opening up to Gil about her life growing up poor and how that has shaped her into the person she is today.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary responds to Sidney Starr dating rumors

Actor Darius McCrary of “Family Matters” fame has been the topic discussion after a picture of him with transgender reality Sidney Starr made its way around social media. Starr, who’s appeared on “Baddies ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop,” got rapper Chingy caught up with the tabloid rumors several years back when he was captured in a picture with her at a club. However, McCrary isn’t fazed by the discussion or the picture.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Kellie S. Williams Reunites With TV Mom On Set Of Daughter's New Film

An Instagram Photo of Williams, her daughter and Jo Marie Payton Ignites Memories Of The Classic Sitcom, 'Family Matters.'. Hannah Belle Jackson, daughter of former Family Matters star Kellie Shanygne Williams, is following in her mother’s footsteps by earning her first movie role in the holiday film Merry Switchmas. Merry...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy