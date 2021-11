Magic: +8 (-115) 209 (Over -110/Under -110) Orlando Magic (1-4, 1-4 ATS) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-3, 2-3 ATS) In 2021, I'm taking an under that is set at 209. While part of me wants to say that this will be a breakout offensive game for the Raptors, I can't get there. Both teams are bottom five in pace, per NBA.com, so the possessions will be limited, but are struggling on offense as well, each bottom third in effective field goal percentage.

