2 year public transit pilot project coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) Board of Directors announced a two-year microtransit pilot project has been approved under the leadership of the City of Idaho Falls and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

Microtransit is a form of public transit that uses multi-passenger vehicles for on-demand rides, usually scheduled via website, smart phone ap, or phone call.

The transit service will be provided by a third-party provider via contract and will not be on a fixed route.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) is expected to be launch in November 2021 to solicit a provider for this service.

ITD applied for funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the pilot project, which they approved and will be funded by Section 5307 CARES Act funds for the Idaho Falls Urbanized area in the amount of $4,191,157. ITD will reimburse the City of Idaho Falls for actual costs associated with managing the transit service contract, in accordance with provisions in a funding agreement that will be entered into by ITD and the City of Idaho Falls.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was entered into between the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho Transportation Department, Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Greater Idaho Falls Transit during the week of October 18, 2021.

The GIFT Board of Directors will act in an advisory capacity and will convene public hearings regarding transit as required under federal transit law and advise on matters such as fares, performance measures, and other customer-facing policies surrounding the project. ITD will remain the direct recipient of the FTA 5307 CARES Act funds and provide appropriate support and oversight. The City of Idaho Falls will hire and employ a Transit Coordinator, solicit an RFP for the transit service contract, be responsible for the direct oversight and management of the contract for transit services, and will incur all applicable expenses associated with the contract but will be reimbursed 100% by the grant award. The transit service will be available only within the City of Idaho Falls boundaries.

On Oct. 21, the City of Idaho Falls opened applications for a Transit Coordinator employment position. The Transit Coordinator will be responsible for the direct oversight and management of the contract for transit services. This position will be open for applications through November 3, 2021.

“This pilot project allows users in the city of Idaho Falls to experience public transit once again at no additional cost to taxpayers. The parties involved in the project believe that microtransit is a viable solution due to its flexibility and affordable fares. I have personally spent over 2.5 years on a solution to our loss of public transportation and am very excited to see how well microtransit works for our community’s needs. An added benefit is natural reduction of carbon emissions when drivers use rideshare solutions and we’re looking forward to engaging with partners who care about this additional positive benefit to our city,” said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, GIFT Board Chair and Idaho Falls City Council President.

“Credit the Idaho Falls City Council and GIFT Board for having the vision to bring affordable transit back to Idaho Falls. In particular, Council President/GIFT Board Chair, Michelle Ziel-Dingman, has worked tirelessly to make this pilot project a reality,” says Public Works Director Chris Frederickson.

