Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with 4 more fines for refusing to wear a mask

WFLA
 7 days ago

(NBC News) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga., was hit with four more fines Monday for refusing to comply with House rules about masks.

The House Ethics Committee issued a notice saying Greene will have to pay penalties for four separate incidents over the span of three days in late September. Greene did not appeal the fines for any of the incidents.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’: DeSantis draws cheers after criticizing ‘Brandon administration’

Greene, an outspoken opponent of masks and Covid-19 vaccination mandates, had already been fined three other times for refusing to comply. The fine is $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for each subsequent violation. With these new violations, Greene has now racked up over $15,000 in financial penalties over her anti-mask stance.

WFLA

