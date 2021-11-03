CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sara Ramírez portrayed ‘the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in TV history’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago

Sara Ramírez has been breaking barriers and representing the Latinx LGBTQ+ community on TV for years. The Mexican-American actor, singer, songwriter, and activist, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, knew that their role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy was important and beyond most people’s imagination.

Ramírez, which portrayed a bisexual woman for 11 seasons, is “the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in TV history,” according to Out Magazine . After appearing in 239 episodes, Sara exited the show in 2016, aware of their role’s impact on society and themself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3ysK_0clSVjLS00 GettyImages
Sara Ramírez portrayed ‘the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in TV history’

“Prior to Callie Torres, I’d never seen myself represented on television,” Sara told the publication. “There was so much I didn’t know that I didn‘t know. So, I’ve caught up with myself in a lot of ways.”

The medical drama became the ideal platform for Ramírez, and after making history on screen, Sara knew they had to make something more impactful in society. The actor became an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and continued representing the community with their non-binary role of Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6fUf_0clSVjLS00 GettyImages
Sara Ramirez attends Cyndi Lauper’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ Benefit Concert at Beacon Theatre on December 08, 2018 in New York City.

Ramírez’s name in the industry is valued; therefore, they secured a role in And Just Like That , as Che Diaz. Ramírez once again is set to make history portraying the first non-binary, queer stand-up comedian in the Sex and the City revival.

Sara told Out that these roles are part of the on-screen representation their community is constantly asking for. “If we can spark fresh, new conversations in spaces that normally would not be engaging in those conversations, I think that visibility can change how we view ourselves and the world,” they said.

RELATED:

Lili Reinhart and Cara Delevingne both make revelations about their love lives

Georgette Gomez could be the first LGBTQ+ Latina to be elected to Congress

Multiple ways we can support Spirit Day and pledge against bullying and harassment

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release, as reported by People. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Daily World

True Love Televised: The Best Black LGBTQ+ Moments In Television History

The entire month of October is a celebration of the history of the diverse and beautiful lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community; as well as the importance of civil rights movements in progressing gay rights. The original observance the commemorative month was started back in 1994 by gay high...
ENTERTAINMENT
PopSugar

14 LGBTQ+ Characters Who Forged the Path For Representation on TV

Although Hollywood at times still adheres to unflattering stereotypes of the LGBTQ+ community, representation in media has come a long way in the past 20 years or so. It's been an arduous, uphill battle for the community, and while we're still fighting that fight — especially when it comes to stories centering trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC folks — it's important to pay tribute to the trailblazers who have paved the way thus far.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Ramirez
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Cyndi Lauper
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Mexican#Grey S Anatomy#Out Magazine#Gettyimages
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy