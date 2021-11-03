CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scag names new distributor in Canada

MAYVILLE, Wis. – Scag Power Equipment has tabbed Power Source Canada (PSC) as its new distributor for Canada, effective Nov. 1, 2021. PSC is a national distributor offering whole goods and...

naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Peyto reverses Q3 loss, names president

Deep Basin producer is targeting a 75% reduction in methane emissions intensity by 2023. Canadian Deep Basin producer Peyto Exploration & Development reported Q3 2021 earnings of C$29.3mn (US$23.5mn) on November 9, reversing a year-ago loss of C$11.3mn on stronger – but still volatile – commodity prices. It also said...
Sourcing Journal

Canada Goose Nabs Responsible Down Certification

Canada Goose said the RDS aligns with its focus on manufacturing best-in-class products that epitomize sustainable innovation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Brewbound.com

Encompass Launches Distributor Reporting Service

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – Encompass Technologies, a comprehensive cloud-based ERP software technology provider, announced that it has launched and integrated Distributor Reporting into its portfolio of services for the beverage industry. Distributor Reporting is part of Encompass’s new Orchestra Connect family of solutions designed to connect suppliers to other tiers in the supply chain.
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Woodfibre LNG names new president

Christine Kennedy will lead project into construction phase. Vancouver-based Woodfibre LNG, which is developing a 2.1mn mt/yr natural gas liquefaction and export terminal at Squamish, on November 3 named Christine Kennedy as its new president, with effect from November 8. Kennedy brings more than 25 years’ experience in senior management...
Law.com

Calgary Partner Named New CEO for Dentons Canada

Tim Haney, the current managing partner of Dentons’ Calgary office, will be the next CEO of Dentons Canada, the firm announced Tuesday. Haney will take over from the current CEO, Toronto-based Beth Wilson, effective Feb. 1, 2022. He will also join Dentons’ global management committee and its global board.
Twice

CLEER AUDIO EXPANDS TO NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA, NEW DISTRIBUTORS ANNOUNCED

Pudney and Lee 2017 Limited was founded in 1954. They have since grown into a nationwide distributor of high-quality consumer electronics, accessories, and giftware. They have partnered with major retailers in both the CE and DIY channels in the New Zealand marketplace, bringing a selection of global brands and innovative technology to local consumers. To learn more, visit: http://www.pudneyandlee.co.nz.
lawnandlandscape.com

Target Specialty Products announces next master class

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – Target Specialty Products, a service provider of pest and turf and ornamental solutions in the U.S. and Canada, is announcing part 14 of the Turf Fuel Master Class Series. Turf Fuel Product Development Managers, Steve Loveday and Jim Turner, will co-present on strategies for winter...
eturbonews.com

Canada New Vaccine Requirments

The Government of Canada is committed to keeping our transportation sector, including employees and travellers safe and secure. Vaccinations are the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants. That is why employees and travellers in the federally regulated air and rail sectors will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sourcing Journal

Brands Can Lead on Home Bedding Sustainability with Eastman Naia™ Renew

How do you sleep at night? That’s a question from Eastman. The company has entered the growing home textiles market with Naia Renew cellulosic fiber and wanted to learn more to improve the quality of consumers’ sleep. But the question doesn’t just address the obvious comfort angle, where soft, breathable bedding yields better sleep. It also seeks to determine if consumers will “sleep better at night” knowing they purchased more sustainable bedding that is also healthy for the planet. To measure consumer attitudes and purchase behavior on home textiles and bedding, Eastman invested in a global consumer research study of 3,000 U.S., European...
baybusinessnews.com

Theodore-Based Chemical Distributor Acquired

Hawkins, Inc., a Roseville, Minnesota-based chemical manufacturer, has completed the acquisition of Theodore-based Water and Waste Specialties, Inc., which serves customers throughout Alabama, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports. Water and Waste Specialties distributes water treatment chemicals to keep water safe for consumption and the environment. “We believe this acquisition, combined with our recent acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, will allow us to grow in Alabama and the surrounding region at a faster rate,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. The company now owns 46 facilities in 23 states and has approximately 750 employees.
gamesindustry.biz

Keywords opens new studio in Canada

Services provider Keywords has opened a new studio in Mirabel, Canada, which will focus primarily on games testing. The new office will offer end-to-end QA services to games and brand giants globally, across multiple platforms and devices. "I'm incredibly happy to announce the official opening of our Mirabel studio which...
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
