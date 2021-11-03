CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids already en route to NC

By Judith Retana
 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As official approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 loomed, doses were already on the way to North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said they were anticipating 411,000 doses of the pediatric vaccines. A spokesperson told CBS 17 the doses would arrive in waves over nine business days.

Map shows where kids ages 5 to 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

The state noted, “doses cannot be administered to 5-11-year-olds until the CDC has made its recommendations”.

It also said, “We are dedicated to a fast and fair vaccine rollout, and making access to vaccines easy and everywhere. The federal government has indicated they will have sufficient supply.”

Vaccines would be delivered directly to providers, the state said. NCDHHS providers who have already requested or accepted doses would be the first to get vaccines.

“We are working with pediatricians, all local health departments, pharmacies and other vaccine providers so they can be operationally ready to administer vaccines as quickly as possible when and if vaccines for younger children are authorized and recommended,” said NCDHHS.

The state said they were planning for family vaccination pop-up sites and other community vaccine events.

If the CDC gives the official stamp of approval, families can click here or text their ZIP code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.

NC reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station over Colonial Pipeline shutdown price gouging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The state of North Carolina reached a $20,000 settlement with the owner of a north Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging after reportedly selling gas for nearly $10 a gallon during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May, according to Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein sued Mansa Travel Center […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Unite The Right Trial: Local reverend is confronted with controversial tweets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Reverend Seth Wispelwey, born and bred in Charlottesville is with the United Church of Christ. He’s also a co-founder of Congregate an organization for non-violent protest coordination for Charlottesville residents in preparation for the events of August 11 and 12. Rev. Wispelwey testified that he comforted people who were […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
