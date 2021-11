Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that she has no plans to share the names or genders of her twins.The “Shout Out to My Ex” singer welcomed her first children with fiancé Andre Gray in August, announcing the news on social media by posting a photo of the two babies’ feet.However, in a new interview with The Telegraph, Pinnock said that fans won’t be learning what gender her children are or what names they gave them.“I’m just gonna keep it to myself,” Pinnock said.Originally announcing the news that she and Gray had had twins on 23 August, Pinnock...

