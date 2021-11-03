And Recommended for Kids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GenomeWeb
 7 days ago

With a final hurdle cleared, the Los Angeles Times reports that children in the US between the ages of 5 and 11 may begin to receive SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations this week. The US Food and Drug Administration last week...

www.genomeweb.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Andover Townsman

Beckley pediatrician recommends kids' Covid vaccine

Early Friday morning, AccessHealth pediatrician Dr. Erica Tuckwiller was accompanied by her husband and their two elementary age daughters to her office at AccessHealth’s pediatrics clinic in Beckley. This was not their typical morning routine. Tuckwiller brought her daughters, 8-year-old Rylee Workman and 9-year-old Jayden Workman, to work to have...
BECKLEY, WV
SlashGear

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA panel recommendation for young kids

The US is one step closer to the anticipated authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for young kids ages five to 11 years. An independent panel of advisers has recommended the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children who fall in this age group, bringing the US closer than ever to a vaccine option that covers the majority of the population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kadn.com

CDC Advisory Group Votes to Recommend Pfizer Kids Vaccine

NBC NEWS - An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTAR News

Arizona pediatrician recommends how to keep kids safe from COVID-19 this Halloween

PHOENIX — An Arizona pediatrician believes children can trick-or-treat and participate in other Halloween activities this year if they follow some precautions that’ll protect them from COVID-19. “Halloween and trick-or-treating is on for this year,” said Dr. Sean Elliott, a Tucson-based pediatric infectious disease pediatrician. “But as much as possible, keep it outside and in small groups.”
ARIZONA STATE
wcyb.com

First local kids get their COVID-19 vaccines following CDC recommendation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Kids in our region got their COVID-19 vaccines for the first time Thursday after the CDC signed off on Tuesday. Ballad Health officials said about 10 kids were in line even before their Johnson City clinic opened. Amber Wagner couldn’t wait to take her kids. “In...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Local doctor gives mask recommendation as more kids get vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As more kids become eligible for vaccines, a local health professional is urging people under 18 to continue wearing masks for the time being. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said we still have thousands of people in the state with COVID-19. As of Monday, November 8, that case count is more […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

