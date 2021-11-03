CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has upgraded its Brent oil price forecasts in its latest oil price outlook report, which was sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. Analysts at the company now expect Brent...

www.rigzone.com

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
rigzone.com

Oil Drops on Stronger Dollar

Oil dropped on Wednesday on a stronger dollar and an unexpected stockpile report. Oil declined amid a stronger dollar and after a U.S. government report showed a surprise increase in domestic crude stockpiles. Futures in New York fell 3.3% on Wednesday, the biggest drop in a week, as a rising...
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Analysts: Oil export ban won't lower gasoline prices

With gasoline prices at levels not seen since 2014 and households facing a surge in the cost of heating their homes this winter, the government is looking for ways to lower energy costs. Wednesday, a group of 11 senators wrote President Biden asking him to consider ‘all tools available at...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
rigzone.com

USA Should Have Enough Gas to Avert Energy Crisis

Americans should have enough natural gas to keep homes warm and factories running. Americans should have enough natural gas to keep homes warm and factories running, avoiding the kind of shortages that are crippling Europe and Asia, even if the coming winter gets particularly cold. That’s because surging prices have...
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
Reuters

Oil rises on higher demand forecasts, tight supplies

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Tuesday after the United States lifted travel restrictions and other signs of a global post-pandemic recovery boosted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. Prices rallied after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its Short...
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
FOXBusiness

Gas prices projected to dip lower in the coming days: analyst

Gas prices are expected to "tiptoe" lower in the coming days as "oil remains off its $85 highs," GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan told FOX Business. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.41, according to GasBuddy data. Although the national average is about...
rigzone.com

EIA Report Sends Crude Higher

Oil jumped Tuesday as prospects for a strategic supply release diminished when an EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook report set expectations for oversupply early in 2022 and a corresponding reversal of energy prices. Oil jumped on speculation that the Biden administration may pull the plug on any plans to release crude...
