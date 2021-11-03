CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Go on a doggie date with an SPCA Florida dog for free

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxuNe_0clST4VS00

SPCA Florida announced its relaunching its Doggie Date Program.

The program allows dog lovers to take one of the dogs pre-selected by kennel staff on a date for free.

"This fun opportunity is perfect for those wanting to see what it’s like to have a dog, those who can’t have a pet of their own, or just want someone to hang out with," SPCA Florida said on its website . "The Doggie Dates also allow the dogs to interact with spaces outside of the adoption center, helps relieve stress, and give them more exposure to potential adopters."

The date can last as little as one hour but go up to four hours.

To view the available dogs for the Doggie Date Program or learn more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org/doggiedate .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Spca Florida#The Doggie Date Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC Action News WFTS

Seabreeze Island Grill prepares for busy season in Redington Shores

The Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores sits right on the Intracoastal. The restaurant, which recently expanded its outdoor patio, is actually owned by Crabby Bills. "We tend to have snowbirds that come through here. Our busy season obviously is October through say May or so which coincides with stone crab claws season which just started too so we tend to make sure we're buying from our fresh Florida seafood and our local grouper and things like that," Paul Jenkins, System and Information Director for Crabby Bills Family Brands said.
REDINGTON SHORES, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Beach Leaf owner hopes to fill void in North Redington Beach community

On North Redington Beach tucked away in a small plaza, you'll find a store hoping to fill a void in the beach community. Hannah Davis opened Beach Leaf this summer. "I've always loved plants. It's always been a big part of my life. We like to shop local, we eat local, and we felt that having an indoor-outdoor tropical plant store here at the beach would be a huge asset. That way you don't have to drive inland," explained Davis.
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy