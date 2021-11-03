Go on a doggie date with an SPCA Florida dog for free

SPCA Florida announced its relaunching its Doggie Date Program.

The program allows dog lovers to take one of the dogs pre-selected by kennel staff on a date for free.

"This fun opportunity is perfect for those wanting to see what it’s like to have a dog, those who can’t have a pet of their own, or just want someone to hang out with," SPCA Florida said on its website . "The Doggie Dates also allow the dogs to interact with spaces outside of the adoption center, helps relieve stress, and give them more exposure to potential adopters."

The date can last as little as one hour but go up to four hours.

To view the available dogs for the Doggie Date Program or learn more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org/doggiedate .