U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO