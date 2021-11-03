CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

 7 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and...

hutchpost.com

ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

