Hirst laments low turnout, numbers are close to two years ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Veterans Memorial is getting ready to have more names put up. "We're going to have 315 more names engraved," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "This will be the week of the 22nd this month, so the week of Thanksgiving. One full panel. It's a 4 by 8 piece of granite that will be engraved on site by LaDuke Memorial out of Concordia."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO