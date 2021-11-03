CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hirst laments low turnout, numbers are close to two years ago

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In his chairman's comments Wednesday, Board of County Commissioners chair Ron Hirst lamented the low turnout for the local...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

HutchCC BOT to hear information on new scoreboard

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will hear the proposal to replace the scoreboard at Gowans Stadium when they meet Thursday. The ten-year-old scoreboard will be replaced by a larger one with a larger LED video board. The scoreboard is being paid for with private funds the board just needs to give the go-ahead to build the new display on college property.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. governor drops plans for COVID test after lawmaker is positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has dropped plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test even though a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. Kelly’s office issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that she received medical advice that a test wasn’t necessary because she wasn’t showing any symptoms and had not been in close contact with the infected lawmaker.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Elections
County
Reno County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Elections
Reno County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Hutch Post

More names to go up this month on Reno County Veterans Memorial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Veterans Memorial is getting ready to have more names put up. "We're going to have 315 more names engraved," said Kelly Danyluk with the memorial. "This will be the week of the 22nd this month, so the week of Thanksgiving. One full panel. It's a 4 by 8 piece of granite that will be engraved on site by LaDuke Memorial out of Concordia."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Staffing shortages could impact KDOT winter operations in south central Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Department of Transportation offices in south central Kansas are committed to keeping the highways cleared whenever inclement weather occurs. In line with workforce shortages across the nation, KDOT does not have enough equipment operators – the agency’s primary snowplow operators – in a number of areas across Kansas. These shortages create the potential for highways to not be cleared of snow and ice as quickly as in the past.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Hutch Post Hutchinson
Hutch Post

5 quakes in 4 days shake north central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues to shake portions of north central Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.0 quake at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday was centered approximately 2 and one half miles southwest of Gypsum. The Kansas Geological survey reported two small quakes measuring a magnitude of...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

School bus hit Monday afternoon in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Buhler school bus was hit Monday afternoon east of Hutchinson. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Reno County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus, belonging to the Buhler School District, at 7705 E 4th Ave, Hutchinson, KS.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy