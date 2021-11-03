CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Meliá Lombok Hotel to Open 2024 in Indonesia

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeliá Hotels International looks to bring a touch of Spanish luxury to Indonesia with the opening of Gran Meliá Lombok in 2024. Already one of the hotel group's most sought-after destinations, the new opening will mark the first Gran Meliá property on the paradise island of Lombok and its second in...

