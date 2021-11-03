CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IATA Reports Moderate Rebound in September Airline Passenger Demand

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a moderate rebound in air travel in September 2021 compared to August’s performance. This was driven by recovery in domestic markets, in particular China, where some travel curbs were lifted following the COVID-19 outbreaks in August. International demand, meanwhile, slipped slightly compared to the...

