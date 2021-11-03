NEW CONCERT ALERT! One Night Of Queen Returning To Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Monday November 8th is the Salute To Military Ice Painting presented by TBK Bank at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, presented by the Quad City Storm. The public is invited to come to the TaxSlayer Center from 9 AM – 7 PM to pain the names of loved ones who serve, or have served, on the ice. The event is free and paint and supplies for painting will be provided.

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO