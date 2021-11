Speaking at NYU's International Hospitality Investment Conference, industry leaders said they are confident both business and leisure travel will recover and grow. Things are finally looking up for the battered hospitality industry. New data, released by hotel-analytics provider STR at NYU's 43rd Annual International Hospitality Investment Conference this week, showed that daily demand for U.S. hotels is nearly back to prepandemic levels. Group demand also is rising, and hotel CEOs expect occupancy rates and revenue per available room to continue to increase in the coming year.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO