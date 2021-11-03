CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Pedestrian dies after crash in Troy

By Johan Sheridan
 7 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police confirmed that an automobile vs. pedestrian crash at Hoosick Street Plaza at about 7p.m. on Tuesday was ultimately fatal. They have identified the victim as 43-year-old Troy resident William D. Sousis Jr.

Police said they got many 911 reports of the crash involving a passenger truck and pedestrian on Hoosick Street near 13th Street. Police and fire both responded, and found Sousis in the road with serious injuries.

Troy Chief of Police Dan DeWolf confirmed the accident to NEWS10 Tuesday night. Initially, he described it as minor, with indicators that the pedestrian could be at fault. He had said that the scene was cleared with only minor injuries. No tickets were issued, and the Fire Department reportedly sent the victim—who had not yet been identified—to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

However, new details emerged by Wednesday. Police say the injuries were more serious than they’d thought, and that Sousis had died.

The driver was interviewed at the scene, and police say there is no suspicion that drugs or alcohol were involved. Police say that video shows Sousis jaywalking across Hoosick.

5 Things to know this Wednesday, November 10

Jill Szwed's weather report has us with a little rain this morning before is dies off during the day. In today's 5 things to know, State Police gives out a record number of tickets, the final two Child tax credit checks will be coming out, and a large amount of cocaine and heroin were seized by Amsterdam Police.
Ex-police chief charged with DWI for crash that led to resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is facing criminal charges in connection to an October crash that led to his resignation. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Monday that Forsythe is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a traffic violation. The […]
