I realized that academic tenure was in trouble when I found myself having to explain it and defend it to my own daughter, who is the child of an academic and also a liberal Democrat. But it was a statistic that popped up in The Chronicle of Higher education that had me saying novenas for the once-universal practice of conferring on college professors the privilege of holding on to their jobs for their entire working lives except for cause (such as moral turpitude).

