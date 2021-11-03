Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cincinnati CityBeat
 6 days ago

Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days

Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression". A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw. Humberside Fire and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Family and friends of mass murder victims say 'let killer rot in jail'

It was a mass murder that sent shockwaves through communities in Shropshire and Cornwall more than 20 years ago. In the summer of 2000 Lee Ford went on a killing spree in the Cornish hilltop village of Carnkie, strangling his four Shropshire stepchildren from behind with a rope and bludgeoning his wife to death with her daughter's rounders bat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Facebook parent Meta to remove sensitive ad categories

Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19. Currently, advertisers can target people who have expressed interest in issues, public figures or organizations connected to these topics. That information comes from tracking user activity on Facebook Instagram and other platforms the company owns.For instance, someone who’s shown interest in “same-sex marriage” may be shown an ad from a non-profit supporting same-sex marriage. But the categories could also be misused and Meta, formerly Facebook, has been under intense scrutiny from...
INTERNET
Cincinnati CityBeat

Northside’s Dangerbird Espresso Serves Craft Coffee from a Trailer, Pays Homage Neighborhood’s Vultures

Dangerbird Espresso is the newest spot where you can grab a cup of coffee in Northside, but there’s a twist: You might see it in another neighborhood on any given day. That’s because the coffeeshop operates out of a 17-foot, enclosed mobile trailer. But, until co-owner Samantha Burroughs decides to hit the road, you can find it parked 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every weekend in the courtyard adjacent to Growing Trade Pet & Plant, where she also works.
FOOD & DRINKS

