A panel of 12 people has been chosen for the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, it consists of 11 white people and one Black person. It took two and a half weeks to pick the jury, which was decided on Wednesday. The prosecutors have accused defence attorneys of racial discrimination for eliminating qualified Black jurors.Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed that discrimination could be at play in the defence’s approach but said the case could go forward with the current selection.“This court has found that there appears to be intentional discrimination,” said Judge Walmsley, but “all the defence needs to do is provide...

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO