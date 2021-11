Whether you enjoy bouncing off enemy heads in Switch platformers or prefer the sprawling adventures of RPGs like Skyrim, there’s no denying that the Nintendo Switch offers a fantastic library of games. The problem is that Switch controllers, specifically Joy-Cons, aren’t renowned for their longevity, with Joy-Con drift affecting a large number of Switch-owners. The good news is that there are a number of alternative controllers available which can help you to avoid this problem altogether. If you were thinking of investing in a new controller, this o Wireless Pro Controller is now 45% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $22.09.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO