It's a fulfilling pursuit to work on your own ride, and one greatly improved with the right set of tools. Many among us have earned the title of the shadetree mechanic, i.e. we work in backyards, garages, or worst case, in the street being overlooked by the nearest spruce or oak. We use basic tools, wit, and guile to keep our ramshackle fleet of vehicles on the road which is often born out of sheer monetary necessity. Mechanics are expensive, and there is huge money to be saved if you can do a job yourself. As a bonus, working on cars is fun and you often learn a lot along the way.

