As wealth managers seek to recruit and retain the most productive financial advisors, one of the largest firms aims to coach and train practices in how to ramp up. Independent broker-dealers like Cetera Financial Group are vying for advisors who have more options than ever when it comes to finding a partner to support their growth. In a bid to boost its own business while giving advisors added value without any additional cost, the Los Angeles-based firm launched Growth360 to deliver the lessons from its fastest-expanding affiliated practices and enterprises to representatives eager to reach their level someday.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO