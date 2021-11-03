People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWaste Pro is proud to announce the promotion of Tracy Meehan to Communications Director. In her new...

bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
Cleveland.com

How PPP loans affected bank relationships with small businesses

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
bizjournals

Seth Teply named as the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Seth Teply has been appointed the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Teply has been with Tetra Pak for 20 years and joined the company in 2001 as a process automation engineering intern. During his time with the company, he has held a variety of roles and most recently served as the vice president of services of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Valparaiso University.
bizjournals

S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

A Q&A with Jupiter CEO Chad Munroe on the new vision for a national social e-commerce network.
bizjournals

KC architects talk trends post-pandemic office, restaurant design trends

How has office and restaurant design changed since the pandemic? Experts from Clockwork Architecture + Design share some insider knowledge.
mynews13.com

Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can apply for grants

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: Serge Saxonov journeys to the inside of cells

Our Most Admired CEO Serge Saxonov puts 10x Genomics on the cutting edge of a scientific revolution.
bizjournals


bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
bizjournals

M&A wrap: F45's fitness empire grows, plus more deals to know

The latest Austin-based companies making deals include fitness franchise F45, marketing and communications agency Hahn Public, advertising-technology company VideoByte and software company RemoteTeam.com. Click through for more info.
bizjournals

Grow with the flow


bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
bizjournals

Business owners, city invest in overcoming Old Sac safety concerns

When Janie Desmond-Ison went to a recent morning to open her restaurant, Steamers Bakery and Cafe, she was in for a surprise.
bizjournals

Veterans in Business: Marcia Anderson — Influencing policy and enhancing diversity

Lifetime Achievement: Executive committee member, Green Bay Packers. During her 37-year military career, Marcia Anderson was committed to improving diversity and equality in the Armed Forces. Friday, December 10, 2021. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents...
bizjournals

Atlanta marketing execs speak to the challenger brand mindset

Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
