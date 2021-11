With rubber floors, no AC, and a naturally aspirated diesel, these were about as simple as they come. Because of modern examples, we tend to think of the Toyota Land Cruiser as a vehicle that, while rugged, isn't exactly barebones. It's so expensive, after all, that it can't afford not to be a luxury SUV to the general public. That wasn't the case, though, with the cheapest 80 Series Land Cruiser, which in some markets had a stripped out "Poverty Pack." And yes, that appears to have been its actual name.

