CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bear poops in the backseat of a car while tearing it to pieces, Colorado video shows

By Maddie Capron
Fresno Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear broke into a car and pooped in the backseat, Colorado police said. A car was ripped to shreds by a bear after the animal got inside, the Aspen Police Department said. “This unlocked car was broken into and absolutely destroyed,” police said Tuesday on Facebook. “The seats were shredded,...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Near Miss: Video Shows a Moose Slip and Fall in Front of Car

I can only imagine how much adrenaline this driver had flowing through their veins as a huge moose slipped and fell in front of them as a new video shows. My family had a close encounter with a moose when we were driving at night in Colorado many years ago. It was raining and visibility wasn't good. One of these big fellas suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and we barely missed him. In this case, the driver deserves big time kudos for paying attention enough that they came to a complete stop which likely saved them and the poor moose.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Power 102.9 NoCo

Bear Breaks Into Car In Aspen, Goes Berserk, Poops In Backseat

This bear isn't quite ready for its winter slumber just quite yet. Or maybe it is because it's just pretty cranky and mischievous. According to the Aspen Police Department - now I think that would be a great place to be a police officer - said that a bear was apparently looking for a snack and it wasn't satisfied with just snooping around. No, no, no, this bear went into full-on rage mode.
ASPEN, CO
observer-me.com

Grizzly bears still an issue in Colorado

Like the proverbial mountain lion question in Maine, folks who live near the high country in western Colorado are asking:”Are the grizzlies back?”. As with the mountain lion in Maine, wildlife officials in Colorado insist that the grizzly bear was officially ruled to be extinct in that state as of 1953. However, a grizzly popped up in the fall of 1979. Ed Wiseman, an outfitter, was bow hunting elk when he had an encounter. He awakened the big bear from its nap. The bear slapped the hunter’s bow out of his grip and began chewing on Wiseman’s leg. Amazingly enough, though badly mauled, the elk hunter managed to save himself by stabbing the bear repeatedly with one of his broadhead arrows. The bear died from its wounds and you can view the apex predator’s skeleton and hide at the Denver Museum of Science.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Cars#The National Park Service#Yellowstone National Park#Hyperphagia
WTGS

Video shows polar bears enjoying salmon birthday cake

A giant frozen salmon birthday cake, shaped as the number 2, proved a perfect gift for a young polar bear. The footage shows Finja the polar bear celebrating her second birthday at the Tiergarten Schönbrunn, the world’s oldest zoo, in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 9. In the video, Finja and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSN News

‘It looked like a baby alligator’: Kansas man talks for first time about prehistoric-catch, as biologists investigate

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man reeled in a prehistoric fish, which some have called a “living fossil,” marking the first time it’s been documented in Kansas, a historic moment for the state. In an exclusive interview with the Kansas Capitol Bureau, Danny Lee “Butch” Smith, the angler who caught the fish, spoke for […]
KANSAS STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Man beat minor son while siblings were playing in the other room, locked him for days with the family dog while the whole family went on a trip, dies

As the number of domestic violent cases is on the rise, more and more minors end up injured or even dead in such cases and they are usually nothing but a collateral damage. So was the case with the 12-year-old Noah who was beaten by his dad last month and then locked in the laundry room alone with their family dog, while his father, the father’s girlfriend and Noah’s siblings went on an out of state two-day-long trip. The boy eventually died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
103GBF

Ghostly Image Of Deceased Kentucky Dog Shows Up In Bonfire Flames

The loss of a loved one is always one of the hardest things we have to deal with in our lives. And, since our pets are as much a part of our family as any person, the loss is just as devastating. But, what if, like with people there might be a chance they never leave us, but continue to comfort and guard us even in death.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Slippery, slimy, spotted like a cow: angler reels in rare ‘unicorn’ fish in Missouri

A Missouri man reeled in a strange creature from the Mississippi River recently; a slimy, whiskered, black-and-white rarity. It’s a piebald blue catfish, according to avid fisherman Chad Hester. The 36-pound fish doesn’t have the bluish-gray body like others of its kind, but has coloring more akin to a dairy cow, its white skin marked with black splotches.
LIFESTYLE
myq105.com

Video: Florida Woman Feeds And Pets Large Alligator

The alligator in the video, whose name is Jaws, is seen following the woman as she feeds chicken to the very large reptile. She has no fear of this dangerous animal. Now, this is not an alligator that is out in the wild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous. In fact, we’re told to not feed wild alligators so they don’t become dependent and come to where people are. The woman is Savannah Boan. She’s an expert “crocodilian enrichment coordinator.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy