Bear poops in the backseat of a car while tearing it to pieces, Colorado video shows

Like the proverbial mountain lion question in Maine, folks who live near the high country in western Colorado are asking:”Are the grizzlies back?”. As with the mountain lion in Maine, wildlife officials in Colorado insist that the grizzly bear was officially ruled to be extinct in that state as of 1953. However, a grizzly popped up in the fall of 1979. Ed Wiseman, an outfitter, was bow hunting elk when he had an encounter. He awakened the big bear from its nap. The bear slapped the hunter’s bow out of his grip and began chewing on Wiseman’s leg. Amazingly enough, though badly mauled, the elk hunter managed to save himself by stabbing the bear repeatedly with one of his broadhead arrows. The bear died from its wounds and you can view the apex predator’s skeleton and hide at the Denver Museum of Science.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO