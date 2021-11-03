CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

By Caroline Bleakley
KTAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph prior to the crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit. An injured Ruggs’ made his first appearance before a judge...

New York Post

Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
BamaCentral

Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday. "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.
FOX40

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Ruggs didn’t appear […]
wbrz.com

Alleged drug dealer in possession of over 100 doses of Fentanyl arrested

BATON ROUGE - After conducting a weeks-long investigation, law enforcement arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized more than 100 doses of Fentanyl. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Travis "Bishop" Moore sold Fentanyl to undercover investigators during the 3-week-long investigation that culminated in Moore's arrest Monday. Authorities said...
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after citizen sights stolen vehicle and calls police

CHICO, Calif. - On Nov. 5 at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Chico Police Department Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle sighting in the 2500 block of the Esplanade. The citizen who reported seeing the vehicle said it was occupied by one subject. Officers arrived on the scene and spotted the stolen vehicle as it drove southbound on the Esplanade.
CBS Pittsburgh

New Deadly Form Of Fentanyl Is On The Streets In Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The opioid epidemic has ravaged the region, with fatal overdoses again reaching record numbers. Adding to the danger is a new drug, a new form of fentanyl called para-fluorofentanyl — mixed in with batches of what’s supposed to be heroin. So far this year, Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams has found para-fluorofentanyl in the bodies of 75 people who’ve overdosed in the county — up from zero last year. Dr. Williams said people are playing a deadly game of Russian Roulette every time they buy drugs off the street. “I don’t know if it’s sold...
CBS Pittsburgh

Deputies: Attorney Arrested After Dropping His Pants In Allegheny County Family Court

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An attorney was arrested for allegedly dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they’re called to the magnetometers at court facilities, it’s usually for a weapon, not a half-naked man. Attorney Jeffrey Pollock was going through the Family Division Complex metal detectors for a hearing at the Family Division Complex Wednesday afternoon when deputies said he kept setting off the alarm. (Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office) Pollock explained that his suspenders were the culprit and he didn’t want to take them off, but guards kept asking him to walk through until the alerts stopped, the sheriff’s office said. After a heated argument with guards, deputies said Pollock unhooked his suspenders, dropped his pants, took them off, placed them in the bin and went through the metal detector. As he was standing in the Family Division Rotunda in just his shirt and underwear, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called and took him into custody. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct.
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
sunny95.com

Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
