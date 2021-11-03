Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An attorney was arrested for allegedly dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they’re called to the magnetometers at court facilities, it’s usually for a weapon, not a half-naked man. Attorney Jeffrey Pollock was going through the Family Division Complex metal detectors for a hearing at the Family Division Complex Wednesday afternoon when deputies said he kept setting off the alarm. (Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office) Pollock explained that his suspenders were the culprit and he didn’t want to take them off, but guards kept asking him to walk through until the alerts stopped, the sheriff’s office said. After a heated argument with guards, deputies said Pollock unhooked his suspenders, dropped his pants, took them off, placed them in the bin and went through the metal detector. As he was standing in the Family Division Rotunda in just his shirt and underwear, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called and took him into custody. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO