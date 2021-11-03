CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ SENATE PRESIDENT AT RISK OF LOSING HIS SENATE SEAT

987thecoast.com
 9 days ago

Senate President Steve Sweeney may lose his State Senate...

987thecoast.com

New Jersey Globe

Payne backs Scutari for Senate President

Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-Newark), one of two Black Members of Congress from New Jersey, is praising the likely ascendancy of Nicholas Scutari (D-Linden) to the senate presidency. “I have had the pleasure of working with Senator Scutari for years and found him to be a dedicated public servant, thoughtful...
News 12

Longtime NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney concedes to newcomer, cites ‘red wave’

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, one of the most powerful elected officials in the state, conceded that he lost reelection to the state Senate. Sweeney, a Democrat, lost to Republican political newcomer and commercial truck driver Edward Durr in southern New Jersey’s 3rd District. Sweeney said his loss by about 2,000 votes was the result of overwhelming GOP turnout in his district, a politically split Philadelphia suburb, calling it a red wave.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trucker Who Beat NJ Senate President Apologizing for Xenophobic Posts

Lee la historia en español aquí. The story of a plucky truck driver who ousted New Jersey’s longest-serving Senate president in a long-shot, upset victory took a turn after the revelation of xenophobic and transphobic social media posts. One post on Republican Edward Durr’s Twitter account calls the Prophet Muhammad...
WNYC

This Week in Politics: A Shocking Loss for NJ's State Senate President

It was a shocking week in New Jersey politics. First, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy barely hung on to win an incredibly tight race that pollsters said was supposed to be an easy victory. And even more unexpected was the news that State Senate President Steve Sweeney — long called the second most powerful person in New Jersey — lost his seat to a virtually unknown Republican candidate, Edward Durr.
NBC Philadelphia

Trucker Ousts NJ Senate President in Upset Election Win

A commercial truck driver from South Jersey has defeated the state's longest-serving Senate president in a long-shot, upset victory, the Associated Press projected Thursday. Republican challenger Edward Durr, a commercial truck driver from Gloucester County, defeated Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney by more than 2,200 votes in New Jersey's 3rd District.
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney Defeated by Former Truck Driver

New Jersey’s Senate president, Steve Sweeney, a venerated figure in Garden State politics, has been defeated by Republican Edward Durr, a former truck driver who spent a total of $153 on his run against the powerful Democrat. Durr, who had zero name recognition prior to this election stunner, and apparently...
NBC New York

After Spending Just $153 on Campaign, Truck Driver Beats NJ Senate President: AP

New Jersey’s longest-running state Senate president has lost his seat to a truck driver who spent only $153 on Dunkin and paper fliers over the course of his campaign. Steve Sweeney, the Democratic Senate president in NJ, has lost to Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver. With 98% of the vote counted, Sweeney remained about 2,000 votes short of Durr when The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.
wsgw.com

New Jersey state Senate president loses in upset to truck driver

New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president Steve Sweeney, the second-most powerful lawmaker in the state, was defeated in a stunning upset by a political newcomer. The Associated Press called the race for Republican Edward Durr on Thursday morning, with Durr holding a lead of more than 2,000 votes. Durr, a truck driver, spent just $2,300 on his race, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Sweeney has been president of the New Jersey Senate since 2010, which NJ.com reports is the longest tenure of anyone in the job.
