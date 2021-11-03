CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Well taken off-line after cloudy water reported at Pelahatchie Bay homes

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced a problem happened with the Waterwood Well early Wednesday morning.

The issue caused cloudy water in several Pelahatchie Bay subdivisions. Leaders said they do not anticipate any boil water notices at this time.

They said the well has been taken off-line, and crews are working to repair it. The PRVWSD is also flushing the distribution system.

Customers who are experiencing cloudy water should flush their lines until clear water returns.

IN THIS ARTICLE
