A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 1. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss labor negotiations. The council will then consider changes to the city's municipal code to comply with state laws relating to waste disposal, consider amending the city's resolution to authorize an 88-unit emergency shelter project largely funded by Project Homekey; and consider design options for the Churchill Avenue rail crossing. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO