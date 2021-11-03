UPMC Shadyside Hospital Here’s what UPMC is doing to increase compensation and benefits in 2022

PITTSBURGH — A $500 bonus for almost every one of the 92,000 or so UPMC employees is just the first part of a more than $300 million investment in improvements to the health care organization’s compensation and benefits package that will begin in 2022.

President and CEO Leslie Davis and the UPMC Board of Directors made the bonus official on Tuesday in a letter to employees, a move that carries the price tag of about $46 million. But UPMC plans to go even further as it works to design the 2022 benefits package, especially for the workers who are paid less than $37,500 a year.

A biggest ticket item will come from UPMC’s decision to have no increases to the employee contribution for health insurance for all of 2022, including the plan design, copay, deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. There will be no changes for the UPMC employees that have insurance through their jobs.

“Whatever they are now, they are going to be the same for 2022,” said John Galley, SVP and chief human resources officer at UPMC. UPMC will pay for any increases that would have been implemented as of Jan. 1 and through the end of 2022.

Galley said UPMC wanted to make sure that employees’ paychecks stretch further.

