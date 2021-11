Paige Shubert is a member of Kamiak Choir and Drama. She has been a performer as far back as she can remember and loves to write music. Recently she was able to put her skills and passions into an original 8 song album entitled "Shades of Red". "This has been the most rewarding fine arts experience for me because I was able to combine all that I have learned from my fine arts teachers at Kamiak to make my own art that I got to put out into the world." Paige has taken on the job of president for both Kantorei Choir and Drama Club with a desire to aid Kamiak Performing Arts Students coming out of virtual teaching and the covid pandemic. Next year Paige will be heading to college to prepare for a career working with children.

