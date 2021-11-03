CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BHP in talks with Wyloo over Noront takeover

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBHP Billiton Ltd. [BHP-NYSE, BHPLF-OTCPK] is in talks with another Australian firm Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. regarding its potential support of BHP’s $0.75 per share offer to acquire Noront Resources Ltd. [NOT-TSXV]. To allow more time for those discussions to progress, BHP said it is extending the initial expiry...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Newcrest acquiring Pretivm for C$18.50 in cash and shares

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG-TSX, NYSE] has entered into a binding agreement for Newcrest Mining Limited [NCM-ASX, TSX] to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pretivm that it does not already own. Under the transaction, Pretivm shareholders will have the option to elect to receive C$18.50 per Pretivm share in...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Mountain Province Diamonds names new CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. [MPVD-TSX, NYSE] on Tuesday said mining industry veteran Mark Wall has been named President and CEO of the company, effective on November 15, 2021. He replaces Stuart Brown, who stepped down from the position last month. Most recently, Wall was CEO of Streamers Gold Mining, a...
BUSINESS
newschain

Abrdn in talks over £1.5bn Interactive Investor takeover

Asset management giant Abrdn has confirmed it is in talks to buy stock-picking platform Interactive Investor. It comes after weekend reports that the FTSE 100 group, which renamed from Standard Life Aberdeen earlier this year, was finalising a deal worth £1.5 billion. Shares in the company lifted after it told...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BHP agrees divestment of stake in Mitsui Coal venture

The FTSE 100 mining giant said Stanmore SMC Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanmore Resources, was acquiring all of the shares in Dampier Coal Queensland from BHP Minerals for cash of up to $1.35bn (£1bn). It said the purchase price would comprise $1.1bn cash on completion, $100m in cash six...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhp Billiton#Bhp Group#Board Of Directors#Mining Equipment#Bhp Billiton Ltd#Bhplf#Australian#Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd#Noront Resources Ltd#Algoma Steel Inc#Hatch Ltd#First Nations
mining.com

BHP admonished for meddling with SolGold board

Australia’s SolGold Plc has rebuked rival BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, for allegedly meddling in the reappointment of its board members. “It has come to my attention in recent weeks that one of SolGold’s significant shareholders, BHP Group Ltd., has been actively canvassing certain shareholders and members of the board” ahead of an upcoming meeting, Chairman Liam Twigger said in a letter to investors on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Defense Metals Completes Resource Expansion Drilling Program

Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 drilling program at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit. The Company drilled a total of 5,349 metres in 29 holes designed to expand the deposit and further upgrade existing resource to measured and indicated categories.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Centerra eyes new life-of-mine plan at Mt. Milligan

Centerra Gold Inc. [CG-TSX, CAGDF-OTC] says it remains financially and operationally strong as it continues to seek a resolution to a dispute that followed the expropriation of its Kumtor gold mine in the Kyrgyz Republic. “Financially, the company continues to generate significant free cash flow, even without the contribution of...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

First Cobalt Unveils Strategic Shift to Make Battery Precursor and Nickel Sulfate; Changes Name to Electra Battery Materials

First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) today announced that it is expanding its strategic plan to provide battery grade nickel and cobalt, recycled battery materials and precursor material to the North American supply chain. The new business model would result in the creation of the only battery materials park on the continent, providing North American automakers with direct access to a secure domestic source of low carbon raw materials.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Pan American hit by COVID challenges in Q3

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS-TSX, NASDAQ] on Wednesday reported sharply lower than expected third quarter 2021 earnings as the company continues to grapple with the negative impact of COVID-related restrictions. The company reported third quarter adjusted income of US$37.8 million or 18 cents per share, which was well below the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
resourceworld.com

Aben Resources Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columbia

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has executed a formal option agreement (subject to regulatory approval) with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:”EPL”) whereby Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty (“NPR”) in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia (the “Agreement”). Under terms of the Agreement, Aben must complete $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures, issue 850,000 common shares and make $150,000 in cash payments to Eagle Plains over a three year period. In addition, if at any time Aben or its successors report a resource of greater than 10Mt for tenures comprising the property, EPL will receive a one-time “Success Fee” of 500,000 Aben shares.
ECONOMY
Sportico

Former WWE Execs Set for Potentially Unique Bowlero SPAC Merger

Bowlero—the largest bowling center operator in the U.S. and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association—is set to go public via a merger with Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ISOS) within the next several weeks. The transaction will assign the combined entity an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, but as Noble Capital Markets director of research Michael Kupinski pointed out, “A lot of the SPAC mergers [in recent months] have tended to be companies that aren’t really in a growth mode like [Bowlero is or] generating positive cash flow” like Bowlero does. While for the most part SPACs have not been tremendous...
WWE
resourceworld.com

Alexco poised for full production at Keno Hill

Alexco Resources Corp. (AXR-TSX, AXU-NYSE) said Wednesday it has reached a major turning point as the company moves to full production at its flagship Keno Hill silver mine in the Canadian Yukon. Alexco is also planning for cash flow self-sufficiency, the company said in an operational update that accompanies its...
ECONOMY
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Cypress Development launches extraction testing of lithium clay from its Clayton Valley lithium project at its pilot plant in Nevada

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report extraction testing of lithium- bearing claystone from the Company’s 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (“Project”) in Nevada has commenced. The test work is ongoing at Cypress’ pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and utilizes chloride-based leaching combined with the Chemionex—Lionex process for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

The Golden Triangle: Perhaps the World’s Greatest Area Play

Investment knowledge comes from the accumulation many inexact criteria or factors. The net result of this knowledge enables the investor to decide whether to buy, avoid or exit a particular investment or sector. Sometimes investment knowledge becomes profitable quite quickly such as those who foresaw the future electrification of the auto industry and invested in an upstart new auto company – Tesla Inc. ‘TSLA’. Sometimes this knowledge can be expensively painful if one invests in a rising market that is about to turn – think of those who followed and thought the American housing market was a solid investment that could only go up and purchased Mortgage Backed Securities prior to housing collapse in 2008. Most often though – investment knowledge comes from watching the success or failure of companies or sectors over time and various economic cycles.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Beauce Gold Fields samples Megantic Property, finds gold in Chesham and Ditton sand pits

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨), (“BGF”): is please to announce it has completed the sampling of the Chesham & Ditton sand and gravel pits on the Company’s Megantic placer to hardrock exploration property located in southern Quebec. The sampling was to further investigate gold anomalies along the southern section of the Bella Fault line that returned up to 10 grams per ton first identified on the Chesham as well as on various sections of the property (see BGF press releases of April 12 & 23, 2021).
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy