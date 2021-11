Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment of the Call of Duty series. After having so many memorable maps under its yearly release schedule, people do start to reminisce and hope for past maps to make it into the new games. We have seen Nuketown make its popular reappearance in multiple titles since its inception back in 2010. Since then, we have also seen popular picks like Rust and Summit come back in revamped ways. There is news that Shipment from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is to make its return in Vanguard. Here is when the popular map is coming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO