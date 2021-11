On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Professor Terry Coonan lectured on the importance of recognizing and raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence. Coonan is the executive director of FSU’s Center for the Advancement of Human Rights as well as an associate professor of criminology at Florida State University. This event was hosted at FSU’s Roberts Hall (Law School) in room 241. Lunch was provided and students were welcome to join in on the discussion of this topic.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO