Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gearing up to offer child COVID-19 vaccines

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it has been allocated 160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine made specifically for children; however, they are waiting for those doses to arrive.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control approved a COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

BBPH officials note there are several actions that are needed before they can provide the vaccinations, including staff education to administer the child doses, among other things.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it has a drive-through clinic planned for Tuesday, November 9, at the Bismarck Event Center Arena. Once health officials are ready to start scheduling appointments, they will send out a news release as well as share the scheduling process on the BBPH website and social media pages.

Parents can also reach out to their child’s healthcare provider for vaccination appointments as well.

Health officials note while COVID-19 tends to be milder in children compared with adults, it can make children very sick and cause children to be hospitalized. In some situations, complications from the COVID infection can lead to death.

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.