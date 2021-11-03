SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

Hercules Tires and TIS Wheels announced the launch of its new co-branded premium utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire, the TIS UT1 by Hercules. It is the first UTV tire to be offered by Hercules Tires and will be available in Q1 2022. Tire Review tested the new TIS UT1 by Hercules during a ride-and-drive event in Moab, Utah, in October. During a product overview on the trip, Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands for Hercules, said tire dealers would no longer have to go to a power sports dealer for UTV tires and could buy directly from Hercules.
