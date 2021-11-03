SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

Toyo Tires® is set to make a splash when the SEMA Show returns to Las Vegas November 2-5. The company will unveil over 35 world-debut vehicles and two crowd-stopping art installations. Toyo Tires Treadpass, a widely popular destination for SEMA attendees, will be returning for its 8th year. Treadpass will showcase the largest concentration of world-debut vehicles and is located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The art installations, one by conceptual artist and designer Joshua Vides and the other featuring Audi builds by Ken Block and Brian Scotto of Hoonigan, will be the centerpiece of the Toyo Tires outdoor booth in front of the South Hall entrance (Exhibit #84160). Attendees will also have a chance to collect limited-edition Leen Customs pins in both locations.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO