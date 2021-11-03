CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

By David Sickels
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 SEMA Show isn’t just a global hot spot for the coolest, most tricked-out cars,...

www.tirereview.com

speedwaydigest.com

Toyo Tires to Unveil 32 World-Debut Vehicles at Treadpass and Unique Art Installations at 2021 SEMA Show

Toyo Tires® is set to make a splash when the SEMA Show returns to Las Vegas November 2-5. The company will unveil over 35 world-debut vehicles and two crowd-stopping art installations. Toyo Tires Treadpass, a widely popular destination for SEMA attendees, will be returning for its 8th year. Treadpass will showcase the largest concentration of world-debut vehicles and is located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The art installations, one by conceptual artist and designer Joshua Vides and the other featuring Audi builds by Ken Block and Brian Scotto of Hoonigan, will be the centerpiece of the Toyo Tires outdoor booth in front of the South Hall entrance (Exhibit #84160). Attendees will also have a chance to collect limited-edition Leen Customs pins in both locations.
MOTORSPORTS
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Crews setting up for the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE outside the Las Vegas Convention Center as construction crews were setting up the displays for the 2021 SEMA Show. It is every car enthusiast’s dream. There will be thousands of aftermarket parts and accessories for both classic cars and performance vehicles. In addition, there will be celebrity appearances and educational seminars. The SEMA Show takes place November 2 – November 5, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thedetroitbureau.com

Stellantis Keeps on Truckin’ at SEMA

Ask any fashion designer what makes an outfit, and they’ll say the same thing: accessories. And so it goes with SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association’s annual blowout, where automakers drape their hottest rides with even hotter aftermarket equipment. The event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center,...
CARS
Tire Review

Can’t Miss Events at the 2021 SEMA Show/Global Tire Expo

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show kicks off on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs through Nov. 5. More than 1,300 exhibiting companies are signed up to participate and, to-date, nearly 50,000 buyers have registered to attend. This year’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GeekyGadgets

The Chevy Beast heads to SEMA

The SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas and will have some of the coolest vehicles you’ll see anywhere on display. One of the vehicles Chevrolet will be showing off is called The Chevy Beast. Chevy says the vehicle is a conceptual vision of the ultimate high-performance desert vehicle. It looks a lot like the Warthog from Halo to me.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Bronco SEMA Builds Are Wild

Now it’s time to see what the aftermarket does with these rigs…. At the risk of offending people who paid way too much for a brand new off-roader, the truth is the best rigs are built, not bought. That’s what makes events like SEMA fun, especially when it comes to an all-new product like the current Ford Bronco. We finally get to see all the cool products which can be used to make these more trail capable.
CARS
Tire Review

Hunter Engineering Previews Mobile Tire Service at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering has partnered with Bush Specialty Vehicles to showcase a mobile tire service van outfitted with Hunter equipment, which will be located at booth #41013 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5. Bush’s patent-pending design allows customers to change the configuration of onboard equipment to accommodate a wide range of mobile services, including tire changing, tire balancing, brake services, oil changes, ADAS calibration and more, Hunter Engineering said.
CARS
Tire Review

Atturo Tire Debuts AZ850 Drag Racing Tire

Atturo Tire is expanding into the American muscle car market with the launch of its first drag racing radial tire, the AZ850DR, which was on diplay at the company’s booth at the 2021 SEMA Show. The new tire features a directional design with an extra-wide shoulder tread, large center contact...
CARS
Tire Review

Hercules Tires, TIS Wheels Launch Co-Branded UTV Tire

Hercules Tires and TIS Wheels announced the launch of its new co-branded premium utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire, the TIS UT1 by Hercules. It is the first UTV tire to be offered by Hercules Tires and will be available in Q1 2022. Tire Review tested the new TIS UT1 by Hercules during a ride-and-drive event in Moab, Utah, in October. During a product overview on the trip, Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands for Hercules, said tire dealers would no longer have to go to a power sports dealer for UTV tires and could buy directly from Hercules.
CARS
Tire Review

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Check out this video of RoboTire’s automated tire changing system in action at the 2021 SEMA Show. The time it takes and the sweat and labor put in to changing a tire is a thing of the past, at least that’s the goal for RoboTire, the makers of an automated tire changing system. At SEMA Show 2021 in Las Vegas this week, I had a great conversation with the RoboTire team. Look for a full write up from the conversation after the show, but for now, check out this demo of the robotic tire changing machine in action with commentary from Will Mapes, co-founder and chief operating officer at RoboTire.
CARS
Tire Review

Mickey Thompson, Cooper Brands Take Three Podium Spots for SEMA New Product Awards

SEMA’s Best New Product Awards are presented to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products, and Baja Legend EXP, ET Street Front and Discoverer Snow Claw emerged in their respective categories. Mickey Thompson and Cooper’s award-winning tires will be on display throughout the 2021 SEMA Show at booth 84180...
CARS
vette-vues.com

MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: SEMA 2021 CORVETTES TO THE EXTREME!

Enjoy some of the world’s best tuners in our photo converge of SEMA2021 where they take the Corvette to some of the wildest creations to the extremes. The SEMA Show took place on November 2 – November 5, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the world’s largest trade show, i.e. a candy store for car enthusiasts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

The 2-door Chevrolet K5 Blazer returns as modern truck

When Chevrolet brought back the Blazer in 2019, not everyone was thrilled that the classic 4x4 model name had returned on a midsize crossover utility vehicle. But now there’s a way to buy a new K5-style Blazer. Well, almost new. Flat Out Autos of Jonesboro, Ark., has been converting 2015-2020...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Reveals 10-Liter Engine With More Muscle Than Dodge's 1,000-HP Hellephant

When Dodge released the first Challenger Hellcat, the very earth trembled. Since those early days, the engine evolved to the point that you could buy a Demon model with a ridiculous 840 horsepower. Seriously, when is too much power actually too much power? Never, really. The Demon wasn't even the pinnacle of Dodge's engineering ability, and the automaker revealed a crate engine with 1,000 hp.
CARS
Tire Review

Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Kenda Tires is adding to its Klever brand of off-road tires with the launch of its next-generation mud-terrain tire that promises maximum traction in off-road environments. SEMA Show attendees received a sneak peek of the tire – the Kenda Klever M/T2 KR629 – at Kenda’s booth, both in a standalone display that showed off the tire’s tread design and on a 1969 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser from Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers.
AKRON, OH
Tire Review

BKT’s Earthmax SR 51 Now Comes in L-5 Size

BKT has launched a new size for its Earthmax SR 51 tire: 875/65 R 29 L-5. The new 65 series tire line is specially designed for wheel loaders working in aggressive applications, in highly abrasive rock quarries and landfills. This is possible thanks to the cut resistance extra deep L-5 tread that offers excellent cut and puncture protection and longer wear life, according to BKT.
CARS
Tire Review

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

Nokian Tyres is widening its portfolio of E-Truck and R-Truck tires with new sizes – both Nokian E-Truck Steer 385/55R22.5 and Nokian R-Truck Trailer 285/70R19.5 are available now. The Nokian E-Truck family of tires is designed for reliable, economical miles on medium and regional haul trucks, the company says. Nokian R-Truck, on the other hand, is a tire family for demanding on and off-road use.
CARS
