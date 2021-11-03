CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Urgent Care for Children opens in Mobile

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDYap_0clSIR0x00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A new Urgent Care for Children facility opened Oct. 15 in Mobile.

The clinic provides treatment for children who are unable to see their primary care providers, according to a news release from Urgent Care for Children.

Year-round Daylight Saving Time passed in May: Why is Alabama still falling back?

The clinic accepts children ages zero to 21 with non-life threatening needs and offers COVID-19 testing “for all members of the family,” according to the release.

The clinic is open weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3980-G Airport Blvd. in the Pinebrook Shopping Center in Mobile.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Second vaccination clinic held for Prichard residents

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —Prichard officials, law enforcement and Franklin Primary Care brought the COVID-19 vaccines straight to residents on Nov. 10 with a pop-up clinic in Prichard. This is the second time Prichard has hosted a vaccination clinic. Prichard Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood said they wanted to make the vaccine as easily accessible to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

New animal shelter to replace small, outdated facility in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -Through the years, the animal shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne has served a purpose, but it’s never lived up to its full potential. The Dr. Albert Corte, Jr. Animal Shelter takes in over 1,000 animals each year. The facilities haven’t changed much through the years, but the need for care continues […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Urgent Care For Children
WKRG News 5

City of Pensacola needs resident’s input for upcoming greenway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Councilwoman Sherri Myers will host the Marketplace Drive Greenway Event Nov. 17 in Pensacola. The event will discuss potential ideas for the upcoming greenway in Pensacola, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.  The City of Pensacola will convert one of the city’s storm water ponds into […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Dothan teen found safe

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan teen last seen on November 2 has been found safe, according to his mother, Sarah Malone. She says 14-year-old Braedon-Layne Smith returned home by himself after spending the past week in the forest. Braedon is slightly malnourished but is now home with his family. UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton residents now eligible to apply for commercial façade grants

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton announced Nov. 10 is now accepting applications for its Commercial Façade Program (CFP).  Commercial tenants and property owners can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to improve façade structures. The grants can be used to improve: ADA Handicapped Access New Windows and doors Exterior […]
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

ALEA searching for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY (WRBL) – Troopers of the Alabama law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division informed media outlets in a news release of their search for an Opelika man on Lake Martin. The missing boater is Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika. Milby’s wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department. His boat was […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Cheers! Booze delivery, wine shipments begin in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians can now get limited quantities of beer, wine and spirits delivered to their homes after the first companies have gotten licensed to provide the service. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said Monday that four companies have gotten licensed to deliver alcoholic beverages. Those companies are Shipt, Dippi, Pick Up […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Confusion about over-crowding at Morgan Wallen concert cleared up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowd concerns over the Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile were fueled by Facebook rumors. WKRG News 5’s team has seen post after post after post on social media of Morgan Wallen fans selling their tickets or concerned about Friday’s concert. So we started digging — looking into those concerns and what […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hurlburt Field conducting emergency readiness exercise Nov. 10

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — The 1st Special Operations Wing will be conducting an emergency readiness exercise Nov. 10 to maintain contingency preparedness. There will be an increase in emergency response activity. People will see response vehicles and first responders and hear giant voice notifications throughout the day. If you have any questions, call the […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy