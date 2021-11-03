TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #8 vs Memphis

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat started out the first quarter of their Monday night matchup trading buckets for the first few minutes before the Nuggets went on a run to take a 21-12 lead midway through the quarter behind a strong shooting start from Monte Morris, who was 4-of-4, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Following that run, the Heat went on one of their own over the next three minutes of game time, and they were within two following a mid-range jumper by Tyler Herro. Some empty minutes for both sides came with a pair of triples rimming out for the Nuggets before Will Barton and Markief Morris traded buckets. A wild final possession by the Nuggets ended with a heave from Austin Rivers that bounced out with Denver leading 30-25 at the end of the first quarter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO