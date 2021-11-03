Pa. Department of Health releases 3-day total of COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its three-day total of COVID-19 cases after a technical issue delayed the release of totals on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,819 additional positive cases for a three-day total of 10,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,575,184 cases.

As of Tuesday, there were also 181 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 624 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 28 stood at 8.8%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website .

There are 253,041 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,736,757 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 78,980 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,303 cases among employees, for a total of 96,283 at 1,642 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,367 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,535 of the total cases have been among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 72% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,009,897 total vaccine doses, including 786,484 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Wednesday, Nov. 3.

6,474,822 people are fully vaccinated; with 56,800 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 46,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.