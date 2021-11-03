CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X Dip In Price Ahead Of Alder Lake Debut

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been wanting to build a new PC this year but managed to put it off up to this point, your patience is about to be rewarded. How so depends on what you're after. Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs release to retail on Thursday (and some are up...

hothardware.com

PCGamesN

You can preorder Intel Alder Lake gaming CPUs now, ahead of next week’s release

Intel processors have largely played second fiddle to AMD’s Ryzen chips over the last couple of years, in just about every market you can think of. That could all change today, however, following team blue’s official reveal of its Alder Lake gaming CPUs at Intel Innovation. The company claims its 12th generation processors offer some serious improvements over its previous Rocket Lake components and could, finally, provide some serious competition to AMD, starting at $264 USD.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

AMD bundles Xbox Game Pass with Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen CPUs

With a Netflix-style selection of hundreds of PC games, plus supplemental game streaming options, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a great deal for PC gamers even if you’ve never touched an Xbox. In a demonstration of how popular the game subscription service is becoming, AMD is now bundling a month of free Game Pass service with new graphics cards and processors. The “Equipped for Battle” promotion begins now and will extend into June of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Leaked AMD Zen 4 Cache Upgrades Could Be Key In Competing With Alder Lake

We will know in short order if, as numerous leaks have suggested, Intel's Alder Lake is the new belle of the ball. Fortunately for AMD, the company is in a good place these days, and has no plans of exiting the CPU dance. To the contrary, it will be rolling out refreshed Zen 3 chips early next year, followed by its Zen 4 lineup later in 2022. As it pertains to the latter, we might already know some details about the architecture's cache makeup.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Dell unveils Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, new details on R13

Dell launched its new Alienware Aurora desktop PCs today. An Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 and Alienware Aurora R13 with Intel are available. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 starts at $1,250, and the Alienware Aurora R13 starts at $1,480. Both new desktop PCs are available starting today, October 27, 2021.
COMPUTERS
Trusted Reviews

Which motherboards work with Intel Alder Lake?

Intel recently launched its new range of 12th-generation processors in its move to Alder Lake. But which motherboards are compatible with the new chips?. Intel has come out with 12th-generation Alder Lake desktop processors, including the flagship Core i9-12900K CPU, offering a total of 16 cores. Intel claims that there will be a 19% performance improvement compared to the 11th-generation chips.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Simply NUC Cypress Porcoolpine embedded AMD Ryzen rugged fanless mini PC

Simply NUC has launched a new rugged fanless mini PC in the form of the Cypress Porcoolpine powered by an embedded V2000 AMD Ryzen processor. Priced from $789 the Cypress Porcoolpine LLM2V5CYF based on the AMD Ryzen V2516 Processor offers a great solution for “mainstream performance usages” and a more powerful Cypress Porcoolpine is expected to launch sometime early in 2022.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Alienware reveals the Aurora R13 and Aurora R14 gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen and Intel Alder Lake configurations

Alienware has unveiled its next-generation Aurora R13 and Aurora R14 gaming PCs. While the Aurora R14 is available with AMD Ryzen processors, Alienware has delivered the Aurora R13 with Intel's latest Alder Lake silicon. Alder Lake configurations start at US$230 more than Ryzen configurations, though. Dell teased new Alienware Aurora...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shares Alder Lake Pricing, Specs and Gaming Performance: $589 for 16 Cores

Intel whipped the covers off its Alder Lake processors today at its Innovation 2021 event, finally sharing the official specifications, pricing, and gaming and application performance details for its high-end desktop PC processors that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best CPUs for gaming. Intel's initial Alder Lake salvo starts with three chips and their graphics-less variants, with the flagship $589 Core i9-12900K, which Intel bills as the 'world's fastest gaming processor,' leading the charge with 16 cores and 24 threads. Intel claims this chip provides an average 13% generational jump in gaming performance, beats AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X flagship by up to 30% in gaming, and offers up to twice the performance of its predecessor in content creation workloads. Intel even claims up to an 84% generational gain in fps in some game streaming scenarios.
COMPUTERS

