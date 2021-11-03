CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

Daughter Charged In LBI Double Murder To Remain In Jail

By Alyssa Riccardi
 7 days ago
Sherry Lee Heffernan (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

SURF CITY – A Pennsylvania woman who was charged with murdering her father and his girlfriend in their Surf City home will remain in jail pending trial, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of Murder; Possession of a Weapon – specifically a knife – for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapon; Possession of a Weapon – specifically a handgun – for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, after police arrested her for the deaths of John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester.

Police had found Enders and Pitoy dead in their home on North 7th Street with multiple stab wounds on October 3 after conducting a welfare check. The next day, Heffernan was arrested at her Pennsylvania home.

On October 20, Heffernan was returned to New Jersey and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since that date. Today, Billhimer announced that Heffernan will remain in the Ocean County Jail pending trial.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

