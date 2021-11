Richmond voters narrowly chose to cut off their nose to spite their face, voting 51.5% against the Urban One casino proposal. Since casinos were approved by at least 65% in four other Virginia cities in 2020, the resounding question is “Why?” True, an endorsement of Urban One by unpopular gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) probably didn’t help. His victorious opponent, casino investor Glenn Youngkin (R) kept mum on the issue. Although adversaries of Urban One were outspent 10-1, they had the benefit of a wall of NIMBY sentiment at their backs. They were also accused of stoking racial animus and with Urban One polling poorly in predominantly white areas that strategy, if deliberate, may have worked. As of this morning, the casino industry—at least in the private sector—remains an all-white-ownership province.

