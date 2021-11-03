CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Attorney accused of smuggling drugs to inmate at Ohio prison

By Joe Gorman
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RBjo_0clSFnJ000

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) — A Richmond Heights attorney is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges that she allegedly tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate in the private prison on the East Side.

Jazmine Greer, 40, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a third-degree felony. She was arrested just before 5 p.m. by police who were called to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.

Beckley firefighter arrested for disorderly conduct

Reports said staff at the prison had checked some documents Greer had bought to the prison to drop off to an inmate and several of the pages were discolored and it appeared that something had been splattered on them.

Reports said staff at the prison did a drug test on the documents that found a cannabinoid.

Greer told staff that she was unaware the documents had been tampered with, reports said. Reports said she told the staff she was supposed to leave the documents with the inmate.

Comments / 47

Clair Lyons Russell
7d ago

Now why just why on earth would you jeopardize your career for someone like that !!!

Reply(5)
31
trash boat
6d ago

I used to work in the prison system and the inmates are smooth with there words and they probably offered her 5 grand for that stuff

Reply
5
Patty J.
7d ago

Just when I think I've read every crazy thing people do...... I'm proven wrong

Reply(3)
17
 

