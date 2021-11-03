Apologies for not being negative...

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Nov. 13, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn,...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list. But one Lions fan likes...
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris drew headlines this week for helping renovate the homeless shelter that he spent time in as a child growing up in the Bay Area. With the Steelers playing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, ESPN’s announcers took time to talk about Harris’ inspiring story.
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
David Andrews has a bone to pick with Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. Somehow, someway, Tillery wasn’t flagged for roughing Mac Jones during the first half of Los Angeles’s eventual 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. The Chargers called a late timeout, prompting an immediate whistle from the officials, but Tillery nevertheless laid out Jones well after the play was over.
Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna’s Lexie Spooner signed to play softball with the Chipola Indians on Wednesday. Spooner led the team last season in homeruns with eight, as well as RBI’s with 32. She said she’s thrilled to lay for a team she grew up watching and excited to live out her childhood dream. “College […]
The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
Dustin Hopkins kicked a tie-breaking 29-yard field goal with two seconds to play and Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24, today in Philadelphia.
College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Cowboys have placed starting kicker Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. To make matters worse, they don’t have a backup currently on the roster. Zuerlein, meanwhile, will most likely be absent for the game. It’s still plausible he plays, though. It’ll ultimately depend on whether or not he’s been placed on the COVID-19 list because of a positive test or close contact.
Once again, the Duke basketball recruiting team boasts a top-ranked pledge. There is a new No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. And should Westtown (Pa.) five-star center Dereck Lively remain there until he arrives in Durham, well, he would become the fourth Duke basketball recruit to do so in the 247Sports Composite’s existence.
