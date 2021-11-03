Seekonk Annual Tree Lighting Event

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie”...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6 is demanding former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appear for a deposition and turn over documents Friday or risk a criminal contempt referral, according to a letter Thursday from panel Chairman Bennie Thompson. Meadows has been facing new pressure...
Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and has repeatedly bumped heads with the former president, announced Friday that she will run for reelection. Trump, who has focused his political efforts on punishing his political opponents, endorsed a leading opponent...
(CNN) — After more than 30 witnesses testified in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial, the case that has grabbed the nation's attention is moving into its final stages. Testimony, which spanned more than a week, wrapped up on Thursday -- and closing arguments are slated to begin Monday. Rittenhouse has...
A 22-year-old college student has died nearly one week after she was critically injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, marking the ninth person killed in the tragedy, her family's attorney announced Thursday. Bharti Shahani was a student at Texas A&M University where she studied computer science. Bharti died at...
Comments / 0