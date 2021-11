Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 10:. Equity markets remain calm despite some storms brewing overseas. The storm is a familiar one, hurricane Evergrande, but this one may be gaining power as it crosses from Asia. Related Chinese property developers were under pressure in Hong Kong overnight, see more, and the Fed warned of the risk from the Chinese property sector yesterday. Nothing like a little fear to keep interest rates at zero forever then. This one is forecast to hit the eastern seaboard sometime this week, so do not say you were not warned. Inflation data in the form of US CPI will keep Fed speakers busy today.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO